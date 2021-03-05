Credit Suisse Group Lowers CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target to $25.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.69.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.45. 168,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,559,223. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average is $21.26. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $25.39.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 865,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 505,773 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 181,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 82,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 54,619 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

