Credit Suisse Group Raises Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $64.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.34.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,681,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,768,607. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $254.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.29. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $59.47.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

