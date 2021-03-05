Credit Suisse Group Raises Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Price Target to $20.00

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tivity Health from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised Tivity Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.20. 1,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,151. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $25.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.17.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

