Credit Suisse Group Upgrades The Southern (NYSE:SO) to “Outperform”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Southern (NYSE:SO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $68.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $61.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SO. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a market perform rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of The Southern from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Southern from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $57.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $68.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $457,800. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

