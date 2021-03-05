Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.73

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.73 and traded as high as C$5.14. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at C$5.08, with a volume of 6,992,552 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy to C$5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$3.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.79.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of C$2.69 billion and a PE ratio of -0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.27%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

