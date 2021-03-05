Critical Analysis: Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) and Fortis (NYSE:FTS)

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) and Fortis (NYSE:FTS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Ocean Power Technologies alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ocean Power Technologies and Fortis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Fortis 1 3 7 0 2.55

Fortis has a consensus price target of $59.57, suggesting a potential upside of 50.55%. Given Fortis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fortis is more favorable than Ocean Power Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and Fortis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocean Power Technologies -674.79% -95.81% -70.01% Fortis 13.88% 6.00% 2.07%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Fortis shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and Fortis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocean Power Technologies $1.68 million 53.35 -$10.35 million N/A N/A Fortis $6.62 billion 2.79 $1.30 billion $1.92 20.61

Fortis has higher revenue and earnings than Ocean Power Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 3.24, indicating that its stock price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortis has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fortis beats Ocean Power Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocean Power Technologies

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations. The company also provides hybrid PowerBuoy products; subsea battery systems; and payloads, integration services, and marine installation services. In addition, it offers electric power and real-time data communications for remote offshore and subsea applications in markets, such as offshore oil and gas, defense and security, science and research, and communications. The company serves public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc. operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity. The company also sells wholesale electricity to other entities in the western United States; owns gas-fired and hydroelectric generating capacity totaling 65 MW; and distributes natural gas to approximately 1,048,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in British Columbia, Canada. In addition, it owns and operates the electricity distribution system that serves approximately 572,000 customers in southern and central Alberta; owns 4 hydroelectric generating facilities with a combined capacity of 225 MW; and provides operation, maintenance, and management services to five hydroelectric generating facilities. Further, the company distributes electricity in the island portion of Newfoundland and Labrador with an installed generating capacity of 143 MW; and on Prince Edward Island with a generating capacity of 130 MW. Additionally, it provides integrated electric utility service to approximately 67,000 customers in Ontario; approximately 270,000 customers in Newfoundland and Labrador; approximately 31,000 customers on Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; and approximately 15,000 customers on certain islands in Turks and Caicos. The company also holds long-term contracted generation assets in Belize consisting of 3 hydroelectric generating facilities with a combined capacity of 51 MW; and the Aitken Creek natural gas storage facility. It also owns and operates approximately 91,000 circuit Kilometers (km) of distribution lines; and approximately 49,500 km of natural gas pipelines. Fortis Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in St. John's, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Power Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Power Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.