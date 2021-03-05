Cryptocean 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $22,509.00 (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last week, Cryptocean has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00001647 BTC on exchanges. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $6.57 million and $22,509.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00056700 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.81 or 0.00751396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00025620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00031483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00059249 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00042379 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

CRON is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

