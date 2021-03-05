CSFB Lowers Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target to C$36.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at CSFB from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EDV. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC increased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.60.

Shares of EDV opened at C$24.02 on Wednesday. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of C$15.68 and a 52 week high of C$39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.28.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$795,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 592,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,778,060.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

