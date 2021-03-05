CSFB Raises Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$12.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price increased by CSFB from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$12.70 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.98.

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$13.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$4.08 and a 52 week high of C$15.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 51.49%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley purchased 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$544,612.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,345,272.20. Also, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman purchased 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$570,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$924,480. Insiders have bought 261,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,012 in the last 90 days.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

