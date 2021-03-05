CTS (NYSE:CTS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CTS Corporation is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move. CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components and supplies these products to OEMs in the aerospace, communications, defense, industrial, information technology, medical and transportation markets. CTS focus on providing advanced technology, exceptional customer service and superior value to industry partners throughout the globe. CTS aims to be at the forefront of technology, delivering innovative sensing, connectivity and motion solutions for the creation and advancement of products and services around the world. CTS Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of electronic components and sensors, as well as the provision of electronics manufacturing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services, and Components and Sensors. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CTS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of CTS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.02. The company had a trading volume of 122,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,504. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CTS has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.79.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. CTS had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $123.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CTS will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTS. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in CTS by 94.4% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,140,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,115,000 after buying an additional 553,537 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,971,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CTS by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,037,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $172,941,000 after buying an additional 257,655 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in CTS during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,621,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in CTS by 14.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after buying an additional 94,428 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

