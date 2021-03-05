Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.25.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $107.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $109.68. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

In related news, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total value of $1,299,602.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,220,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335 in the last three months. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,067,000 after purchasing an additional 387,700 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,318,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,280,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,681,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,528,000 after buying an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,276,000 after buying an additional 412,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,618,000 after acquiring an additional 18,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

