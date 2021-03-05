Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the textile maker on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

Culp has increased its dividend payment by 27.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Culp has a payout ratio of 83.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Culp to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.0%.

Culp stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.76. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.23. Culp has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.35.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Culp had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Culp will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Culp news, Chairman Franklin N. Saxon sold 1,857 shares of Culp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $31,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert George Iv Culp sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $27,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,857 shares of company stock worth $82,569. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CULP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Culp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

