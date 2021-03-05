Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Short Interest Down 27.6% in February

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 461,300 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the January 28th total of 637,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of Cumulus Media stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,294. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $199.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $11.27.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In other Cumulus Media news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 125,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $1,216,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMLS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 94,965.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 266,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 265,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 66.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

