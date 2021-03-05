Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) Shares Gap Down to $231.00

Curtis Banks Group plc (LON:CBP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 231 ($3.02), but opened at GBX 222 ($2.90). Curtis Banks Group shares last traded at GBX 226.51 ($2.96), with a volume of 17,493 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 231.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 218.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £156.07 million and a PE ratio of 17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.09.

Curtis Banks Group Company Profile (LON:CBP)

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. It also offers financial, legal, and property valuation services. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

