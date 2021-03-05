Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CYTK. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.82.

CYTK stock opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.45. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 15.17.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $240,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 430,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $7,757,172.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 484,712 shares of company stock valued at $8,860,027. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

