D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 1,422 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. South State CORP. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STZ opened at $211.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $242.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.84.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.18.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

