D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 371 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $211.38 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $224.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

