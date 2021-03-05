D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $6,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $22,566,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,430.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 206,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,001,000 after purchasing an additional 193,448 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,438,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 582,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,870,000 after buying an additional 31,268 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,321,000.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FPX opened at $118.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.15. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $53.10 and a one year high of $137.06.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.