D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New $8.95 Million Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 178,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,953,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 4.35% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000.

NASDAQ ROBT opened at $51.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.76. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $59.72.

