D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Realty Income by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,819,000 after purchasing an additional 785,327 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Realty Income by 1,879.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 468,352 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Realty Income by 164.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 487,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,587,000 after purchasing an additional 302,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Realty Income by 195.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 367,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,305,000 after purchasing an additional 242,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $59.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $78.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.55 and its 200 day moving average is $61.15.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

