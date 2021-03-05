D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.67.

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $74.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $84.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

