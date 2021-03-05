DA Davidson Increases Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target to $145.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut Beyond Meat from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.06.

BYND stock opened at $136.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.16 and a beta of 1.96.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $1,388,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,489.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $7,039,000 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth about $60,784,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 18,908 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

