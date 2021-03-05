Dai (DAI) Hits Market Cap of $2.56 Billion

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Dai token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dai has traded up 0% against the dollar. Dai has a market cap of $2.56 billion and approximately $340.77 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00056700 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $365.81 or 0.00751396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00025620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00031483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00059249 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00042379 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 2,553,744,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,553,744,672 tokens. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Dai Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

