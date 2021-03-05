Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 3.6% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $52,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 11.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 88.4% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 69.4% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its position in Danaher by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 5,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.80.

Danaher stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.08. 51,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,628,539. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

