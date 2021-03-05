David E. Shaw Sells 30,000 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 30,000 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $2,040,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,547,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,098. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.37.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schrödinger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

