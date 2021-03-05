David E. Simonelli Sells 10,000 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,993.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David E. Simonelli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

On Thursday, December 10th, David E. Simonelli sold 8,918 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $104,162.24.

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $14.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $16.12.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 22.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 529.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 12,179 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.