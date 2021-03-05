Davidson Investment Advisors Acquires Shares of 320 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 320 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 384.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after buying an additional 14,874,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after buying an additional 3,843,488 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after buying an additional 2,420,573 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 395.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,512 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 426.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,035 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $899,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total value of $785,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,148,325.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,323 shares of company stock valued at $87,589,295 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Edward Jones began coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

TSLA stock traded down $26.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $595.27. The stock had a trading volume of 376,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,744,680. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $571.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,195.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $900.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $802.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $581.12.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

