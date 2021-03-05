Davidson Investment Advisors Has $8.44 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $8,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,151,000 after purchasing an additional 96,126 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $586,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $117.12. 1,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,996. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.87 and its 200-day moving average is $125.05. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $145.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.65%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

