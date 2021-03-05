Davidson Investment Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Davidson Investment Advisors reduced its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 509,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,754 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $9,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TAK traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.27. 49,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,605,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a PE ratio of 58.14 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.80. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

