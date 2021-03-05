DDKoin (DDK) Price Hits $0.58 on Major Exchanges

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 5th. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $996,669.31 and approximately $14,089.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DDKoin has traded up 12.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000103 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007588 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00017408 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007743 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006313 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001653 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001116 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

