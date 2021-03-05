De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) (LON:DLAR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $154.97

De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) (LON:DLAR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 154.97 ($2.02) and traded as high as GBX 176 ($2.30). De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) shares last traded at GBX 174 ($2.27), with a volume of 614,455 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £355.39 million and a P/E ratio of 4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 162.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 155.08.

In other De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) news, insider Clive Vacher sold 93,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.97), for a total value of £140,430 ($183,472.69).

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

