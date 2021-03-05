Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Short Interest Up 143.7% in February

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, a growth of 143.7% from the January 28th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DYLLF opened at $0.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56. Deep Yellow has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.71.

About Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Limited operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile Uranium project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

