Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE:VFL opened at $12.94 on Friday. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $13.99.

Get Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.