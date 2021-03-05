Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DLVHF. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Delivery Hero stock opened at $124.00 on Monday. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $171.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.30.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

