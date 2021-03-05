Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $1.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.64. 98,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,302. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $84.40. The company has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $7,322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,825,874.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,070,355.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,169,565 shares of company stock valued at $87,192,186 over the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,033,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.