Delphy Trading 4.3% Lower This Week (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 5th. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $452,183.43 and $43,028.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Delphy token can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00056714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.58 or 0.00752009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00025637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00031490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00059296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00042340 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

