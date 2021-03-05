Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Vicki L. Sato Sells 1,666 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $102,642.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $57.57 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $93.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 2.00.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Crestline Management LP boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 19,462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260,866 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,464,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,851 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,190,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,078 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,626.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,402,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,734,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DNLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

