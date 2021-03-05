Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 103.08%.

Shares of DNN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,353,719. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51. Denison Mines has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.78 million, a PE ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DNN shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Denison Mines from $1.15 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

