Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DENISON MINES CORPORATION is the premier intermediate uranium producer in North America, with mining assets in the Athabasca Basin Region of Saskatchewan, Canada and the southwest United States including Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. Further,they has ownership interests in two of the four conventional uranium mills operating in North America today. The Company also has a strong exploration and development portfolio with large land positions in the United States, Canada, Zambia and Mongolia “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from $1.15 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DNN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 27,613,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,232,617. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.78 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 2.16.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 103.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Denison Mines will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Denison Mines by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 67,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Denison Mines by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 117,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Denison Mines by 308.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 132,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 99,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Denison Mines by 279.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 211,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 155,699 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

