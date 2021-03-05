DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $58.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average is $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

