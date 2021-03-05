DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $49.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DMTK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DermTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $52.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 0.99. DermTech has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $84.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.21 and a 200 day moving average of $25.31.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that DermTech will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $5,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $28,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,017 shares of company stock valued at $278,325. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

