DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK traded down $4.28 on Friday, reaching $48.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,821,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,057. DermTech has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $84.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.28 million, a P/E ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.51.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

In related news, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $28,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $5,900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,017 shares of company stock valued at $278,325 in the last three months. 16.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

