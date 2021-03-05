Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Price Target to $80.00

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DDS. TheStreet raised Dillard’s from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dillard’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.33.

NYSE DDS opened at $82.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.26. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $128.00.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. Dillard’s’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $173,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at $643,986. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,476,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 1,494.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 455,362 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,184,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

