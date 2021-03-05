Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target to GBX 570

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 570 ($7.45) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PSON. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pearson to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 741 ($9.68) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 646.40 ($8.45).

Shares of PSON stock opened at GBX 759 ($9.92) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of £5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 744.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 630.79. Pearson has a one year low of GBX 412.09 ($5.38) and a one year high of GBX 909 ($11.88).

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

