Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has £105 ($137.18) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JET. Jefferies Financial Group set a £122 ($159.39) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a £122 ($159.39) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £129.78 ($169.56) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of £111.06 ($145.11).

JET stock opened at GBX 6,562 ($85.73) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,801.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8,326.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of GBX 5,345 ($69.83) and a twelve month high of £100.50 ($131.30).

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

