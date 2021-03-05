Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Earns “Sell” Rating from DZ Bank

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €6.80 ($8.00).

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €12.41 ($14.59) on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a twelve month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

