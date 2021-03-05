Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

DLAKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

OTCMKTS:DLAKY traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.62. 84,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,868. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

