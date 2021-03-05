Dev Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $48,726.00 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 5th. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.97 million and approximately $48,726.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.48 or 0.00011139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dev Protocol Token Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,775,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,089,841 tokens. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars.

