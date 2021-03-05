Diageo (LON:DGE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,799.14

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,799.14 ($36.57) and traded as high as GBX 2,906.50 ($37.97). Diageo shares last traded at GBX 2,877 ($37.59), with a volume of 2,681,852 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DGE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,520 ($45.99) target price on Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,080 ($40.24) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays set a GBX 3,570 ($46.64) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,210.53 ($41.95).

The stock has a market cap of £68.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,947.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,800.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 27.96 ($0.37) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.46%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 278 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,980 ($38.93) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.40 ($10,823.62). Insiders have acquired a total of 831 shares of company stock worth $2,483,008 in the last ninety days.

About Diageo (LON:DGE)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

