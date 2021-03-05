Digitex Token (DGTX) Hits Market Cap of $5.92 Million

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. Digitex Token has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex Token token can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00056820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.64 or 0.00751261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00025719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00031280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00059649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00043046 BTC.

About Digitex Token

Digitex Token is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com. Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures. The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news.

Digitex Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.